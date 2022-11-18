On status of guard Colby Jones (ankle): "Yeah, you know we are hopeful and optimistic that he can play. We are the day before the game right now, and the injury is serious enough and still a lot unknown that today (Thursday), he's not going to practice. His ankle is getting better, I would take it out of the category of a bad sprain. He's made a tremendous amount of progress... as long as he's not at risk, we are leaning in that direction (to play him). It's one of those injuries where we'll know a lot more at shoot around tomorrow."

On Indiana's roster: "Indiana in my estimation is as close to a complete team you can have. Just starting with experience, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson... Trayce speaks for himself, one of the best players we have in college basketball. Their point guard position with Xavier Johnson, ditto with what I just said, is now only an excellent player but also an experienced player. A guy like (Trey) Galloway who was a really good role player is no longer an inexperienced role player, he's a veteran role player. So it's their experience, their talent at those positions that stands out. And a big difference from a year ago and this year, is the talented freshmen and newcomers. Those guys, (Jalen Hood) Schifino and I know his family from being from Pittsburg, very very good player. I think one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten. You can tell he has a confidence level about him as a freshman. So, you have a couple younger players mixing in with veteran older players. Excellent defensive team and a team that does a really good job of using their defense to create transition opportunities... that's a key to the game to not let happen."

On the matchup: "These are the games that you want to play in, that you want to be in... clearly we have great respect for Indiana... The balance they have, the star power and experience, we aren't going to play teams with all of those parts with what they seem to have right now... it's going to be a big test. For our team, we have to play a great game, play at a very high level. At the end of the game, individually and collectively we have to feel like this is as good as we can play to have a chance to beat Indiana."