Jaylin Williams will be entering his sixth year at Indiana as the 2022 season begins. The wave of veteran defensive backs that chose to return to Indiana for likely their final year prevented a complete rebuild of the secondary, unlike other positions. Devon "Monster" Matthews and Taiwan Mullen's decision to return restored some serious talent, depth, and leadership to a very important, crucial position room that likely would have been lost if they had chosen not to return. Williams was asked what it was like seeing the defensive back room make a collective decision to continue fighting for Indiana and coach Allen. “It shows how much we really love this team and how much we want this team to be the best that it can be,” Williams said.

Opening in defensive backfield sparks spring competition. (IU Athletics)

However, the departure of Reese Taylor to Purdue created a small void that needs to be filled. In his junior year, Taylor played in nine games, starting five, battling injury for a small chunk of the season. He made 74 total tackles, 65 of those by himself. A consistent face on the field that Tom Allen and safeties coach Jason Jones must replace. But, according to Williams, there is a bit of a silver lining. “Everybody’s been fighting for that spot," Williams said. "It’s been a very competitive room this spring. I really feel it’s going to be even more competitive going into the summer and fall. It gives everybody an opportunity to show how much they really want it, how bad they want to step into that shine and step into that spotlight.” “I’m encouraged by those guys, their growth, and by their ability to come in this spring and get a lot of good reps and get better,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said.

There are a few names that stick out that have the ability to take over Taylor's role at cornerback, and that player doesn't have to exclusively be a corner. Flexibility is something Allen appreciates and looks for. One name was mentioned above the rest. “Noah Pierre has probably been the MVP of the defense," Allen said. "Playing him in different spots, he's been very, very productive this spring. I’m really excited about his development.” Pierre burst onto the scene against Michigan State last season when he recorded nine total tackles and secured a key late-game interception that gave the Hoosiers a chance to tie the game in the 4th quarter. Memorial stadium exploded.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JTlRFUkNFUFRJT04hIEhPT1NJRVJTIEdFVCBJVCBCQUNLISA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvaXVmYj9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2l1ZmI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW5kaWFuYVJpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASW5kaWFuYVJpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qaW1jb3lsZUlTQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AamltY295bGVJU0I8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FbXpS emtia3hDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRW16UnprYmt4QzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBLZWVnYW4gTmlja29zb24gKEBLbmlja29zb240MikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Lbmlja29zb240Mi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0OTQ1 ODQxODk2MDU0Mzc0OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE2 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Pierre isn't the only individual that could snatch that open corner spot, and Allen mentioned multiple players that aren't as popular or well known due to missing time with injuries. “Lem Watley is a guy that has missed some time, he got injured, and I haven’t seen a lot of him in the past. I’ve been encouraged by the way he’s practiced and recovered from a season-ending injury last year,” Allen said. “He has good burst, good size, and is a very physical tackler.” Lem Neeley-Watley was a high three-star corner out of Detroit, MI, holding offers from Cincinnati, Michigan State, and Kentucky among many others. Watley could see some of his first consistent, significant action in an Indiana uniform.

Some younger players have also jumped out to Allen, James Monds being one of them. Allen says he has admired how Monds has taken advantage of the opportunities he's been given throughout spring practice. Jaylin Williams, however, is focused on using his maturity and experience to influence Monds and other young defensive backs. Trying to teach them what he learned through his long career at Indiana. “Learn the playbook and don’t try to overthink,” Williams said. “Just be confident in yourself and confident in your abilities. You’re going to mess up, nobody’s perfect.”