Opening in defensive backfield sparks spring competition
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Jaylin Williams will be entering his sixth year at Indiana as the 2022 season begins. The wave of veteran defensive backs that chose to return to Indiana for likely their final year prevented a complete rebuild of the secondary, unlike other positions.
Devon "Monster" Matthews and Taiwan Mullen's decision to return restored some serious talent, depth, and leadership to a very important, crucial position room that likely would have been lost if they had chosen not to return.
Williams was asked what it was like seeing the defensive back room make a collective decision to continue fighting for Indiana and coach Allen.
“It shows how much we really love this team and how much we want this team to be the best that it can be,” Williams said.
However, the departure of Reese Taylor to Purdue created a small void that needs to be filled. In his junior year, Taylor played in nine games, starting five, battling injury for a small chunk of the season. He made 74 total tackles, 65 of those by himself. A consistent face on the field that Tom Allen and safeties coach Jason Jones must replace.
But, according to Williams, there is a bit of a silver lining.
“Everybody’s been fighting for that spot," Williams said. "It’s been a very competitive room this spring. I really feel it’s going to be even more competitive going into the summer and fall. It gives everybody an opportunity to show how much they really want it, how bad they want to step into that shine and step into that spotlight.”
“I’m encouraged by those guys, their growth, and by their ability to come in this spring and get a lot of good reps and get better,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said.
There are a few names that stick out that have the ability to take over Taylor's role at cornerback, and that player doesn't have to exclusively be a corner. Flexibility is something Allen appreciates and looks for.
One name was mentioned above the rest.
“Noah Pierre has probably been the MVP of the defense," Allen said. "Playing him in different spots, he's been very, very productive this spring. I’m really excited about his development.”
Pierre burst onto the scene against Michigan State last season when he recorded nine total tackles and secured a key late-game interception that gave the Hoosiers a chance to tie the game in the 4th quarter.
Memorial stadium exploded.
Pierre isn't the only individual that could snatch that open corner spot, and Allen mentioned multiple players that aren't as popular or well known due to missing time with injuries.
“Lem Watley is a guy that has missed some time, he got injured, and I haven’t seen a lot of him in the past. I’ve been encouraged by the way he’s practiced and recovered from a season-ending injury last year,” Allen said. “He has good burst, good size, and is a very physical tackler.”
Lem Neeley-Watley was a high three-star corner out of Detroit, MI, holding offers from Cincinnati, Michigan State, and Kentucky among many others. Watley could see some of his first consistent, significant action in an Indiana uniform.
Some younger players have also jumped out to Allen, James Monds being one of them. Allen says he has admired how Monds has taken advantage of the opportunities he's been given throughout spring practice.
Jaylin Williams, however, is focused on using his maturity and experience to influence Monds and other young defensive backs. Trying to teach them what he learned through his long career at Indiana.
“Learn the playbook and don’t try to overthink,” Williams said. “Just be confident in yourself and confident in your abilities. You’re going to mess up, nobody’s perfect.”
Allen isn't rushing the process of replacing Taylor. He mentioned many names including Larry Smith and Bryant Fitzgerald as well. There are a plethora of players to choose from, and it sounds like many of them had an excellent spring. There's no reason to apply too much pressure and rush a decision.
“I really do feel like it is a lot of competition for that open spot, to be able to see who it’s going to be?," Allen said. "We’re probably going to have to go all the way into fall camp."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.