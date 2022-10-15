The headlines surrounding Indiana's offense coming into this weekend's game didn't build tons of excitement. Rod Carey replaced Darren Hiller as offensive line coach and immediately lowered expectations during his first press conference, admitting he's not a miracle worker. No one expected much, but maybe they would play looser, or maybe they would play a little bit better. The bar wasn't set very high exactly.

All in all, the offensive front did play significantly better, enabling the Hoosiers to score 33 points through 60 minutes of play. Quarterback Connor Bazelak had sufficient time in the pocket, passing for 292 yards and completing 29 of his 42 passes. "I saw some improvement, without question. They were a big, physical defensive line that has pressured people. I thought they held up better in pass protections, definitely a positive step in the right direction for that group, no doubt about it," said Indiana head coach Tom Allen.

"They just kept working, I can't imagine having to switch position coaches during the week. For those guys to come out and play really well, we put in some stuff schematically to help them. I'm proud of those guys," said Bazelak.

Unfortunately, Indiana couldn't overcome their self-inflicted wounds to pull out a quality win over Maryland. Interceptions, fumbles, and questionable play calls all added up to Indiana's 4th straight loss. Bazelak started the Hoosiers off on the wrong foot, turning the ball over on the first play of the game. Getting off to slow starts has been an issue all season, and today was ---unfortunately -- no different. "There's no question, yeah. So frustrating for me. Haven't had this type of pattern continue like this. This is just hard to put a finger on. Obviously, we've changed so many different things practice-wise, tried to emphasize the strong starts, big things, giving up points," said Allen. Bazelak had very repetitive throws throughout today's game. Using his running backs out of the backfield and targeting the boundaries with his receivers. He was too aggressive on one of his multiple back shoulder throws to Cam Camper and threw his second interception. "Yeah, I mean, the first one was a tip ball. The second was a 50/50 ball. Yeah, they were the first plays. Gave them momentum right out of the start of each half, which is tough," said Allen. "Yeah, it's frustrating, without question. But got to do a better job protecting the football. Takeaways, big deal on defense. Protecting the ball is a huge deal on offense."

It seems like when one hole is filled, another is created, and it's always a big one. The offensive line progresses, and then ball security falters. The defensive backfield limits the opposing passing game, but then tackling is abysmal. Allen talks about switching practice plans up and trying to find different lineup combinations in order to create the best cocktail for success. Unfortunately, he'll spend another week hoping that his most recent concoction is the one that sticks. "To me, we have to go back and continue to try to look at different ways to try and create. Like I said, it's not that our guys weren't ready to play. They played hard and were locked in," said Allen. "This one today kind of seemed not able to come up with the play on defense to get a stop. Then you give the ball away right out of the gate, it kind of sets everything off to a negative tone."