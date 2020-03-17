Westfield sophomore Braden Smith has caught the attention of the IU staff. I went one-on-one with Smith to find out more on the dynamic playmaker from the Indianapolis suburbs.

5-foot-10 Westfield sophomore point guard Braden Smith has the attention of the IU coaching staff. The 2022 point guard visited IU unofficially for the Penn State win on February 23.



Smith averaged 18.5 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, 4.7 assists per game, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 39 percent on 3s and 90 percent from the line against the 26-toughest schedule in the state this season.

Smith ran the show for the 17-7 Shamrocks, ranked as the 26th-best team in 4A. Westfield lost in the Sectional final to Carmel.

After watching every Westfield game I could get my hands, I've came away thoroughly impressed with the dynamic playmaker.

More on Smith follows.



