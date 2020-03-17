One-on-one with Braden Smith
Westfield sophomore Braden Smith has caught the attention of the IU staff. I went one-on-one with Smith to find out more on the dynamic playmaker from the Indianapolis suburbs.
About Braden Smith
Position: point guard
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160
High School: Westfield High School
Hometown: Westfield, IN
Class: 2022
Watch Braden Smith
Live stream link (free): Westfield at Kokomo (full game)
Live stream link (free): Westfield vs. Hamilton Heights (full game)
Heady playmaker with a stroke
5-foot-10 Westfield sophomore point guard Braden Smith has the attention of the IU coaching staff. The 2022 point guard visited IU unofficially for the Penn State win on February 23.
Smith averaged 18.5 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, 4.7 assists per game, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 39 percent on 3s and 90 percent from the line against the 26-toughest schedule in the state this season.
Smith ran the show for the 17-7 Shamrocks, ranked as the 26th-best team in 4A. Westfield lost in the Sectional final to Carmel.
After watching every Westfield game I could get my hands, I've came away thoroughly impressed with the dynamic playmaker.
More on Smith follows.
One-on-one with Smith
Nick Baumgart: You visited Bloomington for the Penn State game February 23. Where are things with Indiana?
Braden Smith: I went on an unofficial two weeks ago and they (IU staff) said they want me back sometime soon. They want me to come in the summer for workouts and events.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news