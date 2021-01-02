TheHoosier - Ole Miss Edges Indiana 26-20, Bowl Win Drought Continues

The word leading up to the 2021 Outback Bowl was “finish.”

So many times this season, Indiana had been able to do just that— starting with the season opener overtime win against Penn State.

On Saturday, No. 11 Indiana (6-2, 6-1 B1G) could not cross the finish line victorious, as Ole Miss (5-5, 4-5 SEC) won the Outback Bowl 26-20 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, handing the Hoosiers their sixth straight bowl loss.

Indiana has not won a bowl game since 1991, when the Hoosiers defeated Baylor in the Copper Bowl. The loss marks consecutive seasons Indiana has lost to an SEC team in the postseason (Tennessee, TaxSlayer.com Gator Bowl).

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was named the Outback Bowl most valuable player, completing 30-of-44 passes for 342 passing yards and two touchdowns. Corral also ran for 37 rushing yards.

Corral entered the game second in the nation in interceptions thrown (14), matching up against an Indiana defense that has forced 17 interceptions on the season. However, Corral did a nice job all afternoon of making smart decisions, limiting any opportunity the Hoosiers had to force takeaways.



