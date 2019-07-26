OL Monroe Mills Places Indiana Among Top Schools
Columbia (Mo.) Tolton Catholic offensive tackle Monroe Mills announced his top four schools on Friday.
Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma State made the cut for the 6-foot-7, 280-pound three-star recruit, who is ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the state of Missouri.
All four of his finalists offered in the past two months. Kansas offered on May 31, while Missouri jumped in during June, and Indiana and Oklahoma State offered in July.
"The offer from Indiana was one I’ve been chasing for a long time," Mills told TheHoosier.com. "I had went to camp there and Coach Hiller liked what he saw. My reaction was excitement, because this is a very nice school I could see myself going to."
"I know a decent amount about Indiana football. I think it’s a very historic program and is only going to get better. I really love their stadium and weight room."
Mills will be visiting Indiana on Saturday for an unofficial visit.
Mills was a Class 2 All-State second team selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Assocation as a junior. He also finished third at the Class 1 state wrestling meet in the heavyweight division last winter, according to the Columbia Missourian.
I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunities he has. I would also like to thank my friends and family for all the support they’ve given me! My final four schools are: #Mizzou #Hoosiers #GoPokes #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/4X9KgEe7vQ— Monroe Mills (@RoeMillsfootbal) July 26, 2019
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.