Columbia (Mo.) Tolton Catholic offensive tackle Monroe Mills announced his top four schools on Friday.

Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma State made the cut for the 6-foot-7, 280-pound three-star recruit, who is ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the state of Missouri.

All four of his finalists offered in the past two months. Kansas offered on May 31, while Missouri jumped in during June, and Indiana and Oklahoma State offered in July.

"The offer from Indiana was one I’ve been chasing for a long time," Mills told TheHoosier.com. "I had went to camp there and Coach Hiller liked what he saw. My reaction was excitement, because this is a very nice school I could see myself going to."