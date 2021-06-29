Ohio TE Ryan Miller Commits to Hoosiers
Indiana has picked up another offensive commitment as 2022 Kenston (Ohio) tight end Ryan Miller announced his commitment to the Hoosiers via social media.
Miller becomes the eighth commitment in the Class of '22 to commit to Indiana and third offensive player.
Miller said one reason why he selected Indiana was because of how the coaching staff uses its tight ends.
"I just love how much they use their tight ends in their offensive scheme," Miller said.
In announcing his commitment, Miller thanked God and his family. The announcement came via Twitter.
"First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with such an amazing opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career at the next level. Next, I would like to thank my parents for always supporting me throughout this process, as well as making all of the sacrifices they have for me. I would also like to thank all my coaches and teammates for pushing me to be my best and helping me reach this accomplishment. Lastly, I would like to thank all the coaches that have recruited me throughout my high school career. With that being said, I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Indiana University! #LEO #HOOSIERS," Miller tweeted
Miller selected Indiana over the likes of: Akron, Auburn, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio, Tennessee, Toledo and West Virginia.
