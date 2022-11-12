Ohio State ran the ball the entire first 15 minutes of play jumping out to a 14-point lead by the end of the quarter. In the first quarter, the Buckeyes were able to record 104 rushing yards including one rushing touchdown. By the end of the quarter, Williams already had 72 rushing yards. The Buckeyes were able to get things rolling on offense but it was a completely different case for the Hoosiers.

A three-and-out started the game for both squads as neither team could do anything on the opening drive. Ohio State was able to get rolling on offense shortly after the first drive and in a few plays found the end zone to take control of the game. Miyan Williams set up the Buckeyes in the red zone on back-to-back running plays to give Ohio State a chance at their first points. Three plays later, C.J. Stroud completed a six-yard pass to Emeka Egbuka for the game's first points.

Indiana rolled into Columbus with a tough challenge on their plate. The Hoosiers were set to take on the number two team in the country, Ohio State as -40.5 underdogs. It was never a real challenge for the Buckeyes as they rolled past the Hoosiers with a 50 plus point performance and reeling in more than 600 yards of offense.

Three straight three-and-outs was how Indiana started on offense but the Hoosiers were able to show a little bit of life at the end of the first quarter but with a new quarterback. Head coach Tom Allen decided to take out Connor Bazelak and insert Dexter Williams for the remainder of the game. On the first drive with Williams under center, the Hoosiers stormed down the field for 75 yards finding AJ Barner in the end zone. That's as much offense as Indiana would get until the 12 minute mark in the fourth quarter. The Hoosiers had no real tempo on offense but Indiana struggled even more to slow down Ohio State’s offense.

Indiana went silent in the second quarter. Offensive struggles caused the Hoosiers to go scoreless as they recorded 57 yards of offense. Ohio State scored on their second drive resulting in the lone touchdown of the quarter. The Hoosiers had four drives in the quarter all of which saw Indiana hold onto the ball for less than two minutes. Three out of those four drives resulted in three and outs and only combined for 17 yards. The other drive that Indiana had did not result in much as it took both teams into the half with a score of 28-7.

At the start of the second half, Indiana and Ohio State traded the ball back and forth for the first five minutes with no result. Neither team was able to create much offense to start the quarter until a costly Indiana special teams mistake. James Evans attempted a punt at the Indiana 30-yard line but was blocked by a sea of Ohio State defenders. That was one of 12 punts that Evans had in the entire game. Two plays and 15 seconds later, Ohio State found the end zone once again and went up by a margin of 28 points.

From that point on, it was the Buckeyes who were in cruise control. Ohio State would go on to score 28 points in the second half. Ohio State came into the game with the idea to run the ball and they did exactly that. The Buckeyes steam rolled past the Hoosiers finishing with a total of 340 rushing yards. Two different Ohio State running backs had more than 100 rushing yards alone with Williams finishing the day with 147 and Dallan Hayden totaling 102 yards.

Ohio State played a complete game and even suffocated the Hoosiers through the air. Stroud finished with five passing touchdowns and 297 passing yards. Eight different receivers were able to reel in a catch for Ohio State with Marvin Harrison Jr. leading the pack with seven catches and 135 yards. On the day, Ohio State had over 300 yards in both passing and recovering bring their total to 662 total yards of offense. The Buckeyes scored a total of eight touchdowns on their way to a 56-14 win over the Hoosiers.

The Buckeyes remain undefeated on the year as they improve to 10-0 on the season.Indiana is now on a seven game losing streak after starting the year 3-0, falling to 1-6 against Big Ten opponents. The Hoosiers will now play their last away game of the season as they will travel to East Lansing in order to play Michigan State on Nov.19.