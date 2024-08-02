Ohio safety prospect adds Indiana offer
For most Power 4 programs, the Class of 2025 has been buttoned up and college coaching and personnel staffs are shifting forward to the rising junior class. Prospects within the Class of 2026 can be contacted now per NCAA rules, and will be a heavy focus going forward. But staffs will also be monitoring the Class of 2027 as young players try to make a name for themselves in the fall.
Darius Dennis, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety from the Buckeye State, is one of those young prospects looking to shine. Dennis plays for Ohio powerhouse Trotwood-Madison High School northwest of Dayton. Considered by some to be the top safety in Ohio within his class, Dennis picked up an offer from the Hoosiers last May and will look to add even more with a successful sophomore season.
“Indiana plays hard,” said Dennis, who picked up his Indiana during the team’s college day. “I know with the new staff coming from a winning program in James Madison, they are going to install that tradition in Bloomington and have those guys ready to play. My interactions with the staff have been great. They came and saw me perform at our showcase the day they offered me so they got to see me move around and make plays.”
Dennis is a highly versatile player – he has played both safety, outside linebacker and also serves as a defender on kickoff coverage – and he played a key role on a Rams team that finished with a 9-3 record last season and looks to improve even more in 2024. He finished the season with three interceptions, 58 tackles, six pass breakups and two sacks. Blessed with good coverage skills, he can drop in coverage and make plays on the ball from his spot at outside linebacker. He can also elude blocks and bust up screens in the flat, taking good angles to ballcarriers and laying some big hits. He is a stout and very instinctive run defender, and has good sideline-to-sideline range with a nose for the ball that Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines would love to have.
The Hoosiers will have to compete for his services, though, as Dennis holds offers from Tulsa, Missouri, Kentucky, and a bunch of MAC programs.
“It felt good to get an offer from IU,” Dennis said. “The school is legendary, so to know they know I can play at that level really excites me. I have been in the weight room and on the field all throughout this off season working on my skill set and getting to work with some great mentors in our coaching staff has been a blessing to have.”
