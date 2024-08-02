For most Power 4 programs, the Class of 2025 has been buttoned up and college coaching and personnel staffs are shifting forward to the rising junior class. Prospects within the Class of 2026 can be contacted now per NCAA rules, and will be a heavy focus going forward. But staffs will also be monitoring the Class of 2027 as young players try to make a name for themselves in the fall.

Darius Dennis, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety from the Buckeye State, is one of those young prospects looking to shine. Dennis plays for Ohio powerhouse Trotwood-Madison High School northwest of Dayton. Considered by some to be the top safety in Ohio within his class, Dennis picked up an offer from the Hoosiers last May and will look to add even more with a successful sophomore season.

“Indiana plays hard,” said Dennis, who picked up his Indiana during the team’s college day. “I know with the new staff coming from a winning program in James Madison, they are going to install that tradition in Bloomington and have those guys ready to play. My interactions with the staff have been great. They came and saw me perform at our showcase the day they offered me so they got to see me move around and make plays.”