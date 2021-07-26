Ohio RB Gi'Bran Payne commits to Indiana
The Indiana Hoosiers have added to its stable of running backs, snagging Rivals 250 player Gi'Bran Payne, out of La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The addition of Payne marks the fourth player from Ohio to commit to Indiana and he is the 14th player out of the Class of '22 to verbally commit to the Hoosiers.
Perhaps, more important, is the fact that he joins what promises to be a talented offensive front, as Indiana also has commitments from Texas quarterback Josh Hoover, Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana offensive lineman DJ Moore, Texas offensive lineman Bray Lynch, Ohio offensive lineman Carter Smith, and Ohio tight end Ryan Miller.
The commitment to Indiana may be a bit of a surprise, as Payne announced his top five in February and the list included: Florida, Alabama, Notre Dame, Northwestern and Penn State.
At 5-10 and 195 pounds, Payne is a four-star recruit who has the ability to find the end zone each time the ball is in his hands.
is a dynamic playmaker looking to return to top speed after being hampered by injuries during the 2020 season. Payne rushed for 790 yards and nine touchdowns and also caught three touchdown passes as a sophomore at La Salle High School. He rushed for five touchdowns and also caught three touchdown passes last season.
Rivals national recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt told TheHoosier.com Gi'Bran's sophomore season propelled him onto the national recruiting scene.
"He struggled through injuries as a junior, leaving quite a few questions going into his senior season. When he's healthy and at his best, Gi'Bran is a dynamic ball carrier who can do it all from the running back position -- run with speed, run with power and be a receiver out of the backfield. He has a powerful build with a low center of gravity that allows him to change direction on a dime and accelerate to top speed quickly," Helmholdt said.
