Ohio RB Gi'Bran Payne commits to Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers have added to its stable of running backs, snagging Rivals 250 player Gi'Bran Payne, out of La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The addition of Payne marks the fourth player from Ohio to commit to Indiana and he is the 14th player out of the Class of '22 to verbally commit to the Hoosiers.

Perhaps, more important, is the fact that he joins what promises to be a talented offensive front, as Indiana also has commitments from Texas quarterback Josh Hoover, Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana offensive lineman DJ Moore, Texas offensive lineman Bray Lynch, Ohio offensive lineman Carter Smith, and Ohio tight end Ryan Miller.

The commitment to Indiana may be a bit of a surprise, as Payne announced his top five in February and the list included: Florida, Alabama, Notre Dame, Northwestern and Penn State.