It may have been his 17th birthday, but for Ohio offensive lineman Carter Smith, he was the one handing out gifts as the Olentangy Liberty announced his top schools.

His top-5 includes: Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Ole Miss and Northwestern.

"I hold Indiana in very high regard. It's going to be high in my top schools and the coaches, academic prestige and culture really excited me," said Smith, who helped guide Olentangy Liberty to an 8-4 record this past season.

The offer from Indiana, which came from head coach Tom Allen and assistant Kasey Teegardin, was the first Big Ten offer for Smith.

"They told me that my athleticism and speed on the line portray what they look for on the field," Smith told TheHoosier.com. "I just want to get onto campus and see what my life will be like at Indiana."