Ohio OL Carter Smith has Hoosiers in top schools
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
It may have been his 17th birthday, but for Ohio offensive lineman Carter Smith, he was the one handing out gifts as the Olentangy Liberty announced his top schools.
His top-5 includes: Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Ole Miss and Northwestern.
"I hold Indiana in very high regard. It's going to be high in my top schools and the coaches, academic prestige and culture really excited me," said Smith, who helped guide Olentangy Liberty to an 8-4 record this past season.
The offer from Indiana, which came from head coach Tom Allen and assistant Kasey Teegardin, was the first Big Ten offer for Smith.
"They told me that my athleticism and speed on the line portray what they look for on the field," Smith told TheHoosier.com. "I just want to get onto campus and see what my life will be like at Indiana."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news