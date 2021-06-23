Ohio OL Carter Smith commits to Indiana

Indiana's offensive line has depth coming, as Olentangy Liberty (OH) offensive lineman Carter Smith announced his intentions to commit to Indiana.

The 6-foot-6-inch offensive lineman selected Indiana over Tennessee, Virginia, Ole Miss and Northwestern and was on the campus last week for an official visit.

"I hold Indiana in very high regard. The coaches, academic prestige and culture really excited me," Smith told TheHoosier.com.

Indiana was the first Big Ten program to offer Smith, who mentioned the coaching staff liked his athleticism and speed on the line.

The 6-foot-6 standout was a Second Team All-Ohio award winner this past season.

In announcing his decision, Smith took to Twitter, saying, it was after his sophomore season that he decided he wanted to play football at the next level.

"And now, I'm very excited to say that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career as a football player at Indiana University," Smith tweeted.

This story will be updated.