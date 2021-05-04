The Indiana Hoosiers continue to be active in forming the class of 2022, having recently extended an offer to London High School (OH) linebacker Isaiah Jones.

Jones recently spoke to TheHoosier.com about his offer and what he likes about head coach Tom Allen and Indiana's defense.

"It felt pretty good to get the offer growing up next door to Indiana," Jones said. "Tom Allen has done a great job turning the program around and getting back to dominant football."

In addition to the Hoosiers, Jones holds offers from the following: Akron, Ball State, Cincinnati, Bowling Green, Wake Forest, Duke and Minnesota.