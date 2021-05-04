Ohio LB Isaiah Jones talks offer from Hoosiers
The Indiana Hoosiers continue to be active in forming the class of 2022, having recently extended an offer to London High School (OH) linebacker Isaiah Jones.
Jones recently spoke to TheHoosier.com about his offer and what he likes about head coach Tom Allen and Indiana's defense.
"It felt pretty good to get the offer growing up next door to Indiana," Jones said. "Tom Allen has done a great job turning the program around and getting back to dominant football."
In addition to the Hoosiers, Jones holds offers from the following: Akron, Ball State, Cincinnati, Bowling Green, Wake Forest, Duke and Minnesota.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 215-pound linebacker finished the season as the CBC Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District and Second Team All-Ohio.
In addition to football, he also plays basketball and throws on the track and field squad.
"What stands out to me about their defense is how they have multiple guys that are on the Big Ten All Conference Teams," Jones added. "Coach (Charlton) Warren said he likes how I make plays all over the field, not just inside the box."
With the offers coming in now, Jones says that he wants to learn more about Indiana and its coaching staff.
"I want to learn more about Indiana and Coach Allen and Coach Warren. I’m looking for a school that plays high level football while still offering a good education," he said.
