The Class of 2026 will be the primary focus of recruiting efforts starting this fall. College coaches will be traveling to high school games (when they are allowed, and have time to) and hitting high schools this winter looking at the rising junior prospects to see who fits them and their programs. But the recruiting grind never stops, and right behind the Class 0f 2026 is the Class of 2027. Power 4 college teams are already taking an early peek at the rising sophomores and already trying to vie for the top prospects. One such prospect – Jackson Ballinger, a tight end and defensive tackle from Centerburg High School (Ohio) – has already picked up an early offer from Indiana. “The school is on the bigger side but still has a college town feel,” Ballinger said. “The facilities are wonderful and the various academic programs that they offer are attractive to a student athlete.” “Using the word ‘excited’ in describing how I felt to receive an offer from the Hoosiers is an understatement,” he added. “It has always been a dream of mine to play at the highest level in college and it doesn’t much bigger than the Big Ten. It still feels surreal.”

