Ohio '27 lands early Indiana offer
The Class of 2026 will be the primary focus of recruiting efforts starting this fall. College coaches will be traveling to high school games (when they are allowed, and have time to) and hitting high schools this winter looking at the rising junior prospects to see who fits them and their programs.
But the recruiting grind never stops, and right behind the Class 0f 2026 is the Class of 2027. Power 4 college teams are already taking an early peek at the rising sophomores and already trying to vie for the top prospects. One such prospect – Jackson Ballinger, a tight end and defensive tackle from Centerburg High School (Ohio) – has already picked up an early offer from Indiana.
“The school is on the bigger side but still has a college town feel,” Ballinger said. “The facilities are wonderful and the various academic programs that they offer are attractive to a student athlete.”
“Using the word ‘excited’ in describing how I felt to receive an offer from the Hoosiers is an understatement,” he added. “It has always been a dream of mine to play at the highest level in college and it doesn’t much bigger than the Big Ten. It still feels surreal.”
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect already flashes strength in pass protection from his tight end position. He is very mobile: he can parallel opposing ‘ends in pass protection, pull and run block, and flashes a pop in his punch when bulling back defenders. He is also very athletic and versatile, contributing on special teams as a coverage man. With his size, arm length and added time in the weight room, he already has plenty of room and time to add more bulk to his frame.
“Taking good care of my body is very important to me,” Ballinger said. “Year round I take pride in maintaining a ‘Friday night body’ by incorporating a strong lifting and nutrition and recovery regimen. As for our team, we will participate in multiple 7-on-7’s over the next few weeks. Once camp rolls around, our focus will be on (installing the playbook) and getting physically and mentally prepared for the season.”
Ballinger plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business and believes IU’s Kelley School is an outstanding fit for his academic pursuits. Although he hasn’t been on an official visit to the Bloomington campus yet, he has been given a tour of the athletic facilities and his family have driven around campus, and he is already impressed by what he sees, including the new staff led by head coach Curt Cignetti.
“All of my interactions with the coaches have been very positive,” Ballinger said. “They preach that they have the players, staff and resources needed to succeed in the near future and I am a believer. Most of my interactions have been with (tight ends) Coach (Grant) Cain. He has a brilliant football mind and is very enthusiastic.”
“The Hoosier campus is a wonderful place and offers lots of green space which gives it a welcoming feel,” he said. “As for the IU football facilities they are beyond amazing.”
