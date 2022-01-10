 TheHoosier - Ohio 2023 center Austin Parks recaps Indiana visit, talks decision timeline
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-10 11:38:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Ohio 2023 center Austin Parks recaps Indiana visit, talks decision timeline

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

2023 big man Austin Parks recaps his unofficial visit to Indiana. (@OhioBuckets)
2023 big man Austin Parks recaps his unofficial visit to Indiana. (@OhioBuckets)

St. Mary's Memorial (OH) high school class of 2023 center Austin Parks took another unofficial visit to Indiana on Sunday and came away extremely impressed with the program.

Parks has a top three of Indiana, Ohio State and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-10 big received an offer from Indiana back in the summer when he took his first unofficial visit to IU.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}