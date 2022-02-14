Offensive efficiency continues its decline as lineups remain a question

Indiana has dropped three straight games, its first losing streak longer than one game this season.

On the heels of a 17-point second-half collapse against Illinois last weekend, Indiana went into Northwestern with off the court issues, having to suspend five players -- including two starters. With all five back for Indiana's game against Michigan State on Saturday, Mike Woodson went with a slight tweak to his starting lineup.

Parker Stewart, who was one of the suspended players, was moved to the bench and reserve guard Trey Galloway got the start.

Galloway into the starting lineup was a move many people outside of the program were discussing and one that was reasonable to expect.

"He's been fantastic. I mean, coming off the bench, he's been great. The other night I thought the first time he got a crack to start, he was phenomenal the whole game," Woodson said leading up to Saturday's game. "I mean, that's (starting him against Michigan State) a thought. We'll have to make that decision after today's practice and see where we are. But he's definitely played well enough to be in the lineup."

However, it was a move that didn't move the needle one bit in the 76-61 loss to the Spartans.