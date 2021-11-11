Offense still a work in progress, but players see the potential

Indiana opened up its season with a 68-62 win against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday but despite the win, there wasn't an easy way to get to that result.

The Hoosiers extended their lead to 21 early in the second half but then saw that lead drop all the way down to 1 near the end of the game.

While the Indiana defense struggled to maintain the same level of intensity throughout the game -- allowing EMU to shoot 30 percent higher in the second half from the first -- it was the offense that had its struggles throughout.

Indiana shot just 41.9 percent from the field for the game and finished 4-of-24 from three on the night as well. Head coach Mike Woodson was very vocal this offseason about bringing the offense along at a much slower pace than the defense, but there were still some good takeaways from the players' perspective.

"I would say first night out, everyone had first night jitters," senior forward Race Thompson said. "I think it (offseason work) translated, but everyone can be better. The offense wasn't moving as fast as we want to and what we looked at yesterday and did in practice it will be a lot better Friday."