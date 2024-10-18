Notes, information regarding Indiana basketball's 2024-25 Hoosier Hysteria

Below is the full release from Indiana athletics detailing the event, when doors open and how to watch it.

Hoosier Hysteria is set for Friday night, and it will mark the unofficial start to the 2024-25 season for the Hoosiers.

The temperature dropping and the leaves changing colors can only mean one thing, basketball season is upon us in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The 2024-25 men's and women's basketball seasons officially kick off with Hoosier Hysteria Presented by Smithville at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 18, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. ET with free admission. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to Hoosier Hills Food Bank. This is traditionally one of the organization's most successful donation events of the year, bringing in as much as 12,000 pounds of food to support those in need in Monroe, Brown, Lawrence, Orange, Owen, and Martin counties.

The event will begin with the Homecoming Parade at 5:30 p.m. ET down Woodlawn Avenue between 13th and 17th Streets. Parade goers and Hoosier Hysteria fans should park in any lots surrounding Memorial Stadium and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The parade will conclude with a fireworks show over Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The event will be streamed on B1G+. To order, click here. A season pass, which will bring you all of the live events featuring IU Athletics on B1G+, is $89.99. A monthly IU pass is $12.99. The men's team will be featured on B1G+ two times this season with, while 13 women's games also will be shown on the service.

Indiana football will host Nebraska at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, to close out the Homecoming festivities on campus.