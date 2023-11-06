Here's a rundown of the notables that came out of the season's second show:

Teri Moren starts the show at 6:30 pm with women's play-by-play voice Austin Render, and Mike Woodson meets with men's play-by-play voice Don Fischer following Moren and Render. The show broadcasts live from the Chop Shop in Bloomington, and can also be streamed on the team's respective Facebook pages.

- Woodson on the performance against Marian: "I thought we were solid from the beginning to the end. I thought in the second half, we cleaned up a lot of (defensive mistakes). We were closing out and not really getting into the ball, a lot of it was we were just late."

- On the team's desire to get out and run in transition: "That's been something that we've really stressed. When that ball changes hands, we have enough guys that are capable of handling the basketball... we really try to focus and concentrate on getting players ahead of the ball."

- On Indiana's rebounding struggles throughout the two exhibitions: "That's an area we have to really get better at." Woodson mentions the importance of the guards helping on the defensive glass.

- Woodson feels confident that he has a roster full of guys that get give him quality minutes this season. "I feel good about every player playing and contributing. I want to try and get to 9 to 10 players playing each and every night. If we do that and guys do what they're supposed to do, coming down the home stretch we should have something left in the tank."

- Indiana is a team with a lot of length, Woodson notes his Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks teams and how switchable they were defensively.

"We just have to keep working and getting our group to talk more, that's how you become a great defensive team. We're not there yet from a defensive standpoint, being able to communicate and rotate properly."

- On loosing Xavier Johnson last season: "He was a big piece to the puzzle that we didn't expect to lose. I'm just happy he's back." Says guys like Johnson and Cupps are incredibly important because it all starts up front defensively, at the point of attack.

- Woodson on trying to get guys to make the extra pass: "Everybody on this team is capable of making a shot. If a guy is open, you might have to sacrifice your shot for a better shot. That's how we have to get guys thinking, then it becomes contagious."

- Kel'el Ware had 20 points and 11 rebounds on Friday against Marian. "He's very skillful, but he's got a long way to go too."

- On preparing for Florida Gulf Coast: "I don't take any team lightly. Florida Gulf Coast is a good basketball team, a well coached team. You can't walk out there taking any team lightly. When it's time to lace it up, you have to commit to 40 minutes on both sides of the floor. They're a very competitive ball club. We just have to stay with our gameplan. Offensively, we have to share the basketball and we have to focus on boxing out and rebound the ball."

- On the passing of Bob Knight: "I lost a friend, a mentor and a father figure." Woodson went on to share a story about a time when him, Knight and Bob Hammel went up to Indianapolis to see Michael Jordan play.

"Bob Hammel turns to coach Knight and says 'coach, boy it's going to be nice seeing Michael Jordan play.' Coach turns to Bob and says 'what did you just say, it's going to be nice to see Michael Jordan play? Let me tell you something Bob, when you mention Michael in this program, there's only one Michael and that's Mike Woodson.'"

Outlook for the upcoming week:

- At home vs. Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday, November 7 at 6:30pm ET

- At home vs. Army on Sunday, November 12 at 7:00pm ET