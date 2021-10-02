Notebook: Hoosier Hysteria returns to Assembly Hall

March 7, 2020 was the last time fans were in Assembly Hall. That all changed on Saturday as Hoosier Nation welcomed in the new era of Indiana men's basketball to go along with an emerging national power with the Indiana women's program. As IU women's basketball Coach Teri Moren opened up her speech with, "We are back", it signaled the 'unofficial' start of the 2021-22 season. One that has high expectations for both programs. As the men's program was introduced, the buzz and energy in Assembly Hall was the best in recent memory. But, as Mike Woodson walked out to center court of Assembly Hall, he had one message for the fans. "This is not about Mike Woodson. It's about the 17 players wearing this Indiana uniform," Woodson said. "I came back for you guys. Nothing else. "And yes Hoosier Nation, we have a lot of work to do to get back on top. But with your help and support, which I think you are the greatest fans in college basketball. We will get back on top."

Indiana conducted its Hoosier Hysteria event on Saturday in front of fans to unofficially kick off the 2021-22 season. (Jim Coyle/TheHoosier.com)

As the event got going, the 3-point contest was highlighted by the sharp shooting of junior guard Parker Stewart. The 6-foot-5 guard hit eight straight 3's, from the left wing and the top of the key, in the first round to help his team move on to the finals. It was then a 9-of-10 finish for Stewart that lifted his team, paired with women's senior guard Grace Berger, to victory. That three-point shooting from Stewart is what many fans have waited to see. The Tennessee-Martin transfer, midway through last season, has yet to see live game action for the Hoosiers, but comes with the reputation of a shooter. That was emphasized even more when he hit 20-of-21 3's in a practice earlier this summer.