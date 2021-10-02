Notebook: Hoosier Hysteria returns to Assembly Hall
March 7, 2020 was the last time fans were in Assembly Hall.
That all changed on Saturday as Hoosier Nation welcomed in the new era of Indiana men's basketball to go along with an emerging national power with the Indiana women's program.
As IU women's basketball Coach Teri Moren opened up her speech with, "We are back", it signaled the 'unofficial' start of the 2021-22 season. One that has high expectations for both programs.
As the men's program was introduced, the buzz and energy in Assembly Hall was the best in recent memory.
But, as Mike Woodson walked out to center court of Assembly Hall, he had one message for the fans.
"This is not about Mike Woodson. It's about the 17 players wearing this Indiana uniform," Woodson said. "I came back for you guys. Nothing else.
"And yes Hoosier Nation, we have a lot of work to do to get back on top. But with your help and support, which I think you are the greatest fans in college basketball. We will get back on top."
As the event got going, the 3-point contest was highlighted by the sharp shooting of junior guard Parker Stewart.
The 6-foot-5 guard hit eight straight 3's, from the left wing and the top of the key, in the first round to help his team move on to the finals. It was then a 9-of-10 finish for Stewart that lifted his team, paired with women's senior guard Grace Berger, to victory.
That three-point shooting from Stewart is what many fans have waited to see. The Tennessee-Martin transfer, midway through last season, has yet to see live game action for the Hoosiers, but comes with the reputation of a shooter.
That was emphasized even more when he hit 20-of-21 3's in a practice earlier this summer.
For the skills competition, it was Rob Phinisee and Mackenzie Holmes who took home the title.
The biggest moment from the challenge, however, was when senior forward Race Thompson hit his three-point attempt from the top of the key on his first try. It was a welcomed sign considering the biggest talk of the offseason has been whether or not the bigs of Indiana will be able to stretch the floor.
"When I took the job, some of the coaches that were here, you know, I'm a great listener, I like to pick my coaches. I asked about Race," Woodson said at IU's media day. "Some of the coaches, Well, said he can't handle the ball that well. You probably don't want him handling it. Can't shoot out on the floor. You probably don't want him.
"I just squashed all of that because I don't believe that. As a coach, I feel like I can take a player, like Race, who everybody said can't make threes, can't bring the ball up the floor and make plays. Well, it's my job, your job as a coach on my staff, to get him to do that. That's what we do as coaches. I think that's the biggest challenge."
For the final event, the slam dunk contest, All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis took home the crown.
But, it was Jordan Geronimo that had the moment of the day.
After receiving a score of '6' from IU President Pam Whitten on his first dunk attempt, he took to Indiana great, Isiah Thomas to help. Thomas gave Geronimo a lob off of the backboard, resulting in a '10' from Whitten on his second attempt.
Despite the team being a bit shorthanded, without Khristian Lander, Miller Kopp, Michael Durr and Trey Galloway, the rest of the roster participated in drills to end the event. There was no scrimmage due to a lack of players being fully healthy.
Everyone who did sit out were held out for precautionary reasons, per Indiana.
The next time Indiana fans will see this Hoosiers' team will be the season-opening game.
"I have 17 players willing to work. Willing to let my staff and I coach them," Woodson added. "This team, when we step our on the floor Nov 9, we want to give you something to be proud of."
