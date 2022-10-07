The 2022-23 Indiana basketball season is around the corner and you could tell that the excitement was in the air with 2022 Hoosier Hysteria.

The second year of the Mike Woodson era officially got kicked off tonight as the Hoosiers come into this year's Hoosier Hysteria as the preseason Big Ten favorites while women's coach Teri Moren yet again brings in her team who should be one of the top teams in the Big Ten as well.

There was a certain buzz and hype in Assembly Hall this year when both teams were introduced player-by-player, especially when the men arrived. You could just tell right off the bat that the start of this season just felt special.

After Indiana's women coach Teri Moren had possibly the greatest Hoosier Hysteria entrance ever arriving in a droptop caddy, she said “If you’ve attended one of our games we’re grateful, if you haven’t, here’s your invite. You better show up."

When the men's side was introduced, the place was so electric. Woodson, like Moren, came out in a droptop caddy and it was again an awesome entrance.

"Indiana basketball, excuse my language, is the s***," said Mike Woodson. "I came back to win Big Ten titles and national titles… I'm here for the long haul."

First up in the competitions was the 3-point contest. Anthony Leal was supposed to be a part of the contest but was seen in a walking boot during the entrances. The men's and women's players were paired up. The duo of Miller Kopp and Chole Moore-Mcneil were the winners beating out Xavier Johnson and Sara Scalia in the finals. They had a total of 28 made three's to win the contest.

Next up was the skill contest. The teams were set up with four total and they each featured a current men's and women's player plus an alumni. Notable alumni were former players Colin Hartman and Derek Elston. The team of Race Thompson, Mackenzie Holmes, and Colin Hartman were the winner there. Thompson drilled a half court shot on his first attempt to win.

After the contest, Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino was interviewed at half court. He talked about what he expects in his first year and how excited he was.

After that, if it could not get more crazy, Snoop Dogg just sent in a video message that was played on the video board.