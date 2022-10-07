Notebook: 2022 Hoosier Hysteria
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
The 2022-23 Indiana basketball season is around the corner and you could tell that the excitement was in the air with 2022 Hoosier Hysteria.
The second year of the Mike Woodson era officially got kicked off tonight as the Hoosiers come into this year's Hoosier Hysteria as the preseason Big Ten favorites while women's coach Teri Moren yet again brings in her team who should be one of the top teams in the Big Ten as well.
There was a certain buzz and hype in Assembly Hall this year when both teams were introduced player-by-player, especially when the men arrived. You could just tell right off the bat that the start of this season just felt special.
After Indiana's women coach Teri Moren had possibly the greatest Hoosier Hysteria entrance ever arriving in a droptop caddy, she said “If you’ve attended one of our games we’re grateful, if you haven’t, here’s your invite. You better show up."
When the men's side was introduced, the place was so electric. Woodson, like Moren, came out in a droptop caddy and it was again an awesome entrance.
"Indiana basketball, excuse my language, is the s***," said Mike Woodson. "I came back to win Big Ten titles and national titles… I'm here for the long haul."
First up in the competitions was the 3-point contest. Anthony Leal was supposed to be a part of the contest but was seen in a walking boot during the entrances. The men's and women's players were paired up. The duo of Miller Kopp and Chole Moore-Mcneil were the winners beating out Xavier Johnson and Sara Scalia in the finals. They had a total of 28 made three's to win the contest.
Next up was the skill contest. The teams were set up with four total and they each featured a current men's and women's player plus an alumni. Notable alumni were former players Colin Hartman and Derek Elston. The team of Race Thompson, Mackenzie Holmes, and Colin Hartman were the winner there. Thompson drilled a half court shot on his first attempt to win.
After the contest, Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino was interviewed at half court. He talked about what he expects in his first year and how excited he was.
After that, if it could not get more crazy, Snoop Dogg just sent in a video message that was played on the video board.
After Snoop, there was a 6-minuet scrimmage with the men's team. It was the starters versus the second unit it looked like. The teams were Xavier Johnson, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson, and Trayce Jackson-Davis versus Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates, Jordan Geronimo, Logan Duncomb, and Malik Reneau.
By the looks of it, your starting lineup for the 2022-23 season will be Xavier Johnson, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Basically this was a glorified dunk contest. Very low energy at this point in the night. I will say, Logan Duncomb looks much bigger and matched up well with the other Indiana bigs.
Overall, this was a very fun night. The energy in Assembly Hall was so high throughout the night and Indiana pulled out a lot of different things to make this event special. The recruits in attendance, including 2023 Indiana guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton, looked to have a lot fun at this.
The 2022-23 Indiana season will be here before you know it.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.