Indiana continues to be active in the transfer portal, this time with Northwestern transfer wing Miller Kopp.

Kopp tells TheHoosier.com he is down to three schools; Indiana, Oregon State and Utah.

"I just thought it was time for a change," Kopp said. "Northwestern was great and I’m grateful for my three years there but it was time for something different for me. I thrive outside of my comfort zone so that was a big thing for me. I want to be pushed into becoming the player I know I can be."

Kopp is a career 9.6 point per game scorer in three seasons at Northwestern and averaged 11.3 points per game this past season.