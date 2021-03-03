When Thomas Jefferson Class Academy (NC) wide receiver Dakota Twitty got his offer from Indiana University, it was a "blessing."

The 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound talent from the Tarheel State recently told TheHoosier.com that he couldn't believe when Indiana assistant coach Grant Heard extended an offer to him.

"It was a blessing to be offered by Indiana. I love the program and what they have to offer," Twitty said. "The receivers stand out to me. Coach Heard has talked about how he loves big receivers.

"I like to have a coach that has coached big guys like me and Coach Heard and I are still building our relationship."

In addition to Indiana, Twitty has offers from the following: Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Virginia, NC State, Yale and Ole Miss.