North Carolina recruit calls offer from Indiana a 'blessing'
When Thomas Jefferson Class Academy (NC) wide receiver Dakota Twitty got his offer from Indiana University, it was a "blessing."
The 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound talent from the Tarheel State recently told TheHoosier.com that he couldn't believe when Indiana assistant coach Grant Heard extended an offer to him.
"It was a blessing to be offered by Indiana. I love the program and what they have to offer," Twitty said. "The receivers stand out to me. Coach Heard has talked about how he loves big receivers.
"I like to have a coach that has coached big guys like me and Coach Heard and I are still building our relationship."
In addition to Indiana, Twitty has offers from the following: Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Virginia, NC State, Yale and Ole Miss.
Twitty says he is looking for a school that will offer a few things to him.
"In a school, I’m looking for a good sports medicine program, an air raid offense, where I am on the depth chart, the campus, and how are the people on campus," Twitty said.
He also broke down what he likes about the other schools that have offered him.
"Kentucky has a great sports medicine program. For Louisville, I love the campus and the receivers that they have produced. For UNC, I love the campus and the thought of the hometown team. I like how Georgia Tech is switching to more of of an air raid offense and looking for receivers to help them. Virginia has a good sports medicine program, air raid offense and the coaches show me a lot of love. NC State, I like the offense scheme as well as the love the coaches show me. For Ole Miss, I like the program and they utilize big receivers. Yale has a good sports medicine program and they have an air raid offense," Twitty said.
Twitty also notes that he anticipates making a decision in late May.
For his career, the Class of 2022 product has hauled in 77 receptions for 1,003 yards and 20 touchdowns.
