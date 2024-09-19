North Carolina defensive back feels Indiana's "positive vibes"

Miles Cross and Kurtis Rourke's connection has been developing for years, now it's paying off for the Hoosiers.
Indiana football wide receiver Miles Cross and defensive back Amare Ferrell spoke with the media on Tuesday.
Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi, tight end Colin Weber and linebacker Cam Burden spoke with the media on Tuesday.
With Indiana's 3-0 start, the Hoosiers are enduring more national media coverage. Cignetti, though, remains focused.
Miles Cross and Kurtis Rourke's connection has been developing for years, now it's paying off for the Hoosiers.
Indiana football wide receiver Miles Cross and defensive back Amare Ferrell spoke with the media on Tuesday.