BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Friday afternoon, sixth-year senior Noah Pierre took to X to announce his plans to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

"To Hoosier nation, you guys have watched me grow from a boy into a young man," Pierre's statement read in part. "Thank you for always showing love no matter the circumstances."

Pierre's 2023 campaign was cut short this past season after he suffered a right leg injury in the first quarter of a 31-14 loss at home to Rutgers. Prior to his injury, Pierre recorded 22 tackles, one sack and two passes defended as the Hoosiers' starting Husky.

A defensive captain in his final season with Indiana, Pierre was the Hoosiers' vocal leader on the defensive side of the ball. However, the native of Miami, Florida wasn't always a contributor for Indiana.

After redshirting his freshman season in 2018, it took Pierre three more years to see regular and consistent playing time for Indiana. It was difficult for Pierre to be a bystander on the sideline, but he was patient and when he got his chance to took it and ran with it.

Next up for the former two-star defensive back, the NFL.