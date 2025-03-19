Darian DeVries to bring 'process-oriented' approach to Indiana

In Darian DeVries' opening press conference, he said a number of things that might sound familiar to Indiana fans.

That's because he mentioned, on several occasions, the "process" of being a successful coach and a building a successful program, similar to what Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti said in his opening press conference back on December 1, 2023.

"It's a process. It's a process, and it's a way you go about doing things. It's a standard. It's an expectation. High standard, high expectation," Cignetti said back then. "It's accountability. It's discipline, commitment, toughness, work ethic, pride. It's wanting to be great versus wanting to be normal."

At the time, that was music to Indiana fans' ears, as Cignetti embodied everything IU was looking for in a football coach but, of course, it was success on the field that made the bigger impact.

Cignetti's "process" resulted in an 11-2 finish for the Hoosiers and a College Football Playoff berth in his first season in Bloomington. That type of success is exactly what Indiana basketball is looking for.

That's where DeVries comes in, as he gets set to take over the reigns at Indiana. He's tasked with bringing the program back to success, and he might use a Cignetti-esque approach in doing so.

"We want to be a very process-oriented program with a core fabric built around that work. The people we surround ourselves with and the players that have a desire to want to be a part of something special" DeVries said.

DeVries talked extensively about how the transition, the roster construction and most importantly, getting better each and every day is a process, with hard work always at the forefront.

"The process is the process. Your standards are your standards," DeVries added. "Make sure that when we go out that we're not making exceptions to what we believe is important."

That particular comment, and specifically bringing up standards and expectations specifically, draws even more comparisons with Cignetti, as the former Drake and West Virginia head coach sounded almost like he was quoting the current head man for the Hoosiers' football team.