DeVries outlines importance of being 'CEO' of Indiana basketball

BLOOMINGTON -- In today’s college basketball landscape, success is no longer solely based on on-court achievements. Instead, it is a holistic approach to what the coach does as the program leader.

When Indiana president Pam Whitten and director of athletics Scott Dolson were in the process of hiring Darian DeVries, they laid out three important traits, one of which was how to be a CEO-like figure in the ever-changing college landscape.

“In this interesting time of college sports was demonstrating that I know how to be a CEO of a basketball organization, as well,” Whitten said during DeVries’ introductory press conference on Thursday afternoon. “Darian met those traits for us really in spades.”

Ahead of his one season at West Virginia, DeVries built up a struggling Drake program with limited to no resources, forcing him to take an executive role to get a dormant program moving in the right direction.

“It's how we get everybody so that we're all going in the same direction,” DeVries said. “We all have the same goals, and how do we make everybody's path align with that.”