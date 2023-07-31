INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana’s sixth-year defensive back Noah Pierre committed to Indiana five and a half years ago because of one thing.

"Tom Allen."

When asked why he decided to stay with the Hoosiers after appearing in just five games across his first three seasons in Bloomington, Pierre's answer was the same.

“I believed in Coach Allen,” Pierre said Thursday at the Big Ten Football Media Days. “We always spoke a lot and he just told me to keep working and keep grinding.”

Pierre's bond with his head coach goes beyond football.

“He’s like a father figure to me," Pierre said. "He’s a great man, I came here when I was 18, I’m 23 now. He’s been a big part of me developing into a man.”

“Noah is a special, special young man," Allen said. "He’s the reason why I do what I do, to find special guys like that. To be able to bring a guy like that here and see him be rewarded for his perseverance is pretty cool. He’s always been a great kid and to see him stay the course and grow means a lot."

Growing up in South Florida, Pierre has always been undersized and overlooked. Pierre was listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds as a safety his senior season at Champagnat Catholic High School. Because of his small and slender frame, Pierre had four offers to play collegiate football — three of them from FBS schools.

It all happened so fast for Pierre. He committed to the Hoosiers in late December 2017. He took his official visit less than a month later and was enrolled at Indiana a week after his official visit.

“Coming up on my official visit it just felt like family, it felt right,” Pierre said. “I could really feel that ‘LEO’ mindset.”

Playing time didn’t come right away for Pierre in Bloomington. He redshirted the 2018 season and appeared almost exclusively on special teams over the next two years. As Indiana had two of its most successful seasons in program history in 2019 and 2020, Pierre was watching from the sideline.

“Sometimes you’re crying on the sideline," Pierre said. "You might even win a game and you’re still crying on the sideline because you didn’t play as much as you wanted to.”