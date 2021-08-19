Noah Clowney breaks down his final four

Noah Clowney was one of the biggest stock risers of the recently completed travel season as he went from an unranked prospect with just a couple high-major offers to a highly ranked four-star prospect with dozens of high-major offers.

The explosive, skilled 6-foot-10 forward out of South Carolina is now ready to take the next step in his recruitment though as he trimmed his list down to four on Wednesday. Alabama, Florida, Indiana and Virginia Tech remain in the mix.

He’ll start his official visit tour to all four schools with a stop at Indiana on August 27th, followed by Florida on September 3rd, Virginia Tech on September 10th and Alabama on September 24th.





IN HIS WORDS:

On Alabama:

“I like the coaches. I liked their playing style. They play really fast. I could show a lot with the way they play in transition. They run good half-court sets there too. I just really like it and want to go visit.”





On Florida:

“They sent me some film earlier and I enjoyed it. They run a lot of sets that I feel like I could succeed in. I’ve been talking Coach [Mike] White a lot.”





On Indiana:

“They have a great resume’ as a program. They have good people up there. I haven’t seen much of their playing style, but I hope to learn more about it. I know Coach [Mike] Woodson played there and coached in the League, but college is different.”





On Virginia Tech:

“They also have great people. They were the first high-major Division 1 school to hit me up. I know they said the bigs do a lot of their scoring, so I think it could be a good opportunity for me as far as scoring the ball. I think it’s a great opportunity there too.”