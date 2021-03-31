TheHoosier - No spring football game for second year in a row

For the second season in a row, there will no spring football game for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Head coach Tom Allen made the announcement Wednesday during his weekly press conference with the media. A year ago, the Hoosiers lost the spring game due to Covid-19 shutting down operations after four spring practices.

Allen said Wednesday the game would not be a spring game in the normal sense with fans and such, but would, instead, be a scrimmage opportunity for his football team.

Allen stated the decision was made as he feels it is best for the team and their ability to maximize their practice time this spring.

"Been a really good spring. We are not going to have a Spring Game in terms of that format. Final scrimmage on the 10th and that will allow us to maximize our days. Looking forward to the finish. You go through and look at where you are at. You get 15 days and those are critical. Look at where you are and trying to accomplish. We had a minor setback last week with Covid and to maximize our guys and time, we wanted to make sure we maximized every day to fullest. Sometimes you take spring ball for granted. Last year taught us a lesson of why you have it," Allen said.

Allen also shared that the practice that was missed last week when the team postponed practice out of an abundance of caution will be made up but will feature a "modified" feel.

Through nine practices, Allen said he has seen some good things on both sides of the football.

"We continue to see guys step up. AJ Barner continues to grow up and develop. Tim Weaver as an offensive lineman has really grown and developed. Randy Holtz same thing. Those are guys we need to step up and elevate. Defensively, there is a group of guys that continue to get better all the time. On the defensive line, we have guys Ryder coming in and making plays and doing things that need to be done," Allen noted.