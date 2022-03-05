No moral victories but Hoosiers pleased with effort, look toward postseason

Indiana fell to Purdue on Saturday afternoon 69-67. In a game where Purdue was favored by around 10 points, Indiana was hilariously outrebounded and made massive mistakes at some of the most important points of the game.

The Hoosiers being outscored 15-2 in terms of second-chance points is a huge black eye on their performance as a team against the Boilermakers. Miller Kopp shot the ball very well, Parker Stewart played excellent defensively and Indiana was able to contain two of Purdue's leading scorers in Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey.

A black eye is a black eye, and a loss is a loss. But, Indiana is playing *better* basketball at the most crucial time of the season. Now it's put up-or-shut up time.