No. 2 overall prospect Xavier Booker names top-10 schools

Booker was terrific this summer, jumped up from a top-40 prospect to the No. 2 overall spot. Over four games at the Pangos All-American Camp, he averaged 17.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, earning MVP honors.

Booker is ranked No. 2 in the Rival150 class of 2023 rankings. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots per game as a junior. He helped lead Cathedral to a 26-6 record and the Class 4A State Title.

2023 five-star prospect Xavier Booker released his top list of schools on Monday night, taking the next step in his recruiting process. His list consisted of 10 programs: Indiana, Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, Gonzaga, Auburn, Oregon and Cincinnati.

Booker stands at 6-foot-11 and 215 pounds and is extremely versatile on the floor. He showcases a good ability to knock down 3s and pairs that with tremendous athleticism, ability to run the floor and tremendous ability to finish above the rim. Defensively, he is starting to become more of a rim protector as his discipline gets better with every outing.

The versatile skillset of being able to grab a rebound a lead the break is becoming more constant in his game and that's where he sees himself separating from other players at his position.

Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy recently broke down Booker's game and recruiting rise.

"You’d be hard-pressed to find a prospect that has had a better spring than Booker, who first came on the national radar last year around this time. The junior looks like a much different prospect now, as he’s gone from “intriguing long-term prospect” to “one of the best bigs in the country” in one calendar year," Cassidy said. "Booker has added an improved jumper from deep to a game that already included the ability to score inside and consistently block shots. He’s also seen his ball handling improve dramatically. The top 10 is not out of reach for the Indiana-based center."

Mike Saunders is Booker's AAU head coach with George Hill All Indy 17U. He discussed Booker's game and how he uses him on both ends of the floor.

"I play him as a 6-11 wing. He can shoot the ball. He can handle. Obviously being left handed is an advantage. He's a great shot blocker. He rebounds well. Right now we're working on him learning how to defend all positions, like literally guarding two's and three's," Saunders said. "That's been like the newest challenge for him that we've challenged him to do at a high level. His natural position is playing the four/five, kind of stretching guys out, and facing guys up. He's not really a back to the basket four/five. He's more of a face up. He does have moves as far as posting up, but for the most part that is what he likes to do."

Booker is expected to take all five senior year official visits. Right now he has just one planned and that is to Ohio State on September 3rd.