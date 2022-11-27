Although the Indiana men's soccer season has been rockier than many anticipated heading in, the Hoosiers, a program notoriously earmarked by consistency in big moments, have peaked at the right time. Playing in their 8th consecutive Sweet 16 - the longest active streak across Division I soccer - Indiana welcomed the Marshall Thundering Herd to Bloomington for a match loaded with anticipation and prior history. Just two seasons ago, it was Marshall who prevented Todd Yeagley's squad from capturing their ninth National Championship as a program with a golden goal in the College Cup final. However, on a wet, chilly Sunday evening at Bill Armstrong Stadium, the Hoosiers finally got their revenge. No. 13 Indiana defeated Marshall 1-0, a 47th-minute header from senior defender Brett Bebej being the lone difference on the evening.

Bebej's missile-like header sent the Hoosiers back to the Elite 8, eliminating the Thundering Herd in the process. (IU Athletics)

The goal came on the first corner of the second half, the 11th overall corner on the night. Assisting Bebej's header was redshirt senior forward Ryan Wittenbrink, a breakout star who established himself as one of the Hoosiers' leaders on the pitch this season. Wittenbrink whipped in a perfect curling ball from the left corner, and an unmarked Bebej rose above the Thundering Herd defenders to power his header into the back of the net. The ball was perfectly placed. The header was perfectly struck. As the Hoosier bench and players on the field wheeled away in celebration down the left side, a jam-packed Bill Armstrong Stadium erupted in emotion. The scoreboard read 1-0, and the Hoosiers finally had the deserved goal they'd been working so diligently for.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40NyYjMzk7IHwgV2UgbG92ZSB0byBzZWUgaXQuIPCfpI3inaTvuI88 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JyZXR0YmViZWo/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJyZXR0YmViZWo8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0lVTVM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNJVU1TPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vaVg0UUFMNUdhbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lYNFFBTDVHYW08 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW5kaWFuYSBNZW4mIzM5O3MgU29jY2VyIChASW5k aWFuYU1TT0MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW5kaWFu YU1TT0Mvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTcwMzA0MjI2NTkzNDY0MzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==