Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Nine IU athletics programs received perfect APR (Academic Progress Report) scores for the 2016-17 academic year, according to a release from the school today.

Those programs included field hockey, men's cross country, women's cross country, men's golf, women's golf, softball, women's swimming and diving, women's tennis and volleyball.

Additionally, field hockey, men's golf and women's tennis earned perfect scores over a four-year period (2013-14 through 2016-17) that the NCAA measures.

"While our students have excelled in the classroom across all of our sports, we especially congratulate the students on these teams who earned perfect APR scores," athletics director Fred Glass said in a release. "The number of perfect APR scores for individual sports coupled with our overall academic success is reflective of the priority our department places on excelling in the classroom and earning Indiana University degrees.

"We are very proud of our students."

APR is a metric that is supposed to hold institutions accountable for academic progress with student-athletes.

Each student-athlete that receives athletic financial aid earns a point for staying in school and a point for staying academically eligible. A team's total points earned are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to determine the APR score.

Teams that fall below a 930 four-year average can begin to incur penalties, according to the NCAA, which could include sitting out postseason play.

IU's men's basketball team in 2016-17 - former head coach Tom Crean's final season - earned a score of 920. However, the program's current four-year average is 943, according to the school, which is above the required four-year mark.

In 2015-16 IU reported a 918, in 2014-15 they reported a 943, and in 2013-14 they reported a 978.

That means next year, the 2013-14 score of 978 - the highest number among the last four - comes off the rolling four-year average.

As long as Archie Miller's players stay on-track in the classroom, there's no cause for concern.

However, it's fair to say he wasn't exactly left with ample wiggle room.





IU Athletics Program – 2016-17 APR/Multi-Year APR (2013-14 through 2016-17)

Baseball: 959/981

Men's Basketball: 920/943

Women's Basketball: 963/981

Men's Cross Country: 1000/991

Women's Cross Country: 1000/995

Field Hockey: 1000/1000

Football: 967/976

Men's Golf: 1000/1000

Women's Golf: 1000/986

Rowing: 981/984

Men's Soccer: 958/982

Women's Soccer: 991/995

Softball: 1000/997

Men's Swimming and Diving: 970/985

Women's Swimming and Diving: 1000/994

Men's Tennis: 947/968

Women's Tennis: 1000/1000

Men's Track and Field: 992/979

Women's Track and Field: 993/987

Volleyball: 1000/994

Water Polo: 960/979

Wrestling: 977/961

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.