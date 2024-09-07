9 different Hoosiers score in record breaking rout of Western Illinois
It was an offensive explosion that was expected of Indiana playing against statistically the worst team in the FCS.
There was no doubt heading into Friday night's game against Western Illinois that Indiana would have their way offensively, but it was the parody of how many different Hoosiers scored in their 77-3 win.
The Hoosiers' 77 points surpassed a program record that stood for over a century. The previous record was a 76-0 victory over Franklin College on October 19th, 1901.
It was just the fifth time in Indiana's 137-year history that the team eclipsed 70 points and the first since Bo McMillian's Hoosiers beat Fort Knox 72-0 week one of the 1944 season.
"I was pleased that our team played with an edge and an attitude and at a high standard," Curt Cignetti said postgame. "It was a good night."
The offense, led by Kurtis Rourke, scored on their first nine drives, including all six of their first-half drives. One of the touchdowns was to James Madison transfer Elijah Sarratt, who had high praise for his quarterback.
"It's always fun playing with (Rourke)," Sarratt said. "He was clicking on all cylinders."
All but one of Indiana's ten touchdowns were scored by different players. The nine different Hoosiers to score is believed to be a program record.
"(Indiana) just out-executed us," Western Illinois coach Joe Davis said postgame. "I think that was pretty apparent to any novice football fan from the jump, offensively and defensively."
The only Hoosier to score more than one touchdown was running back Justice Ellison, who had a touchdown in both halves.
As part of their record-breaking performance, Indiana set a new record for most total yards from scrimmage with 701, surpassing the previous benchmark of 692, set in a 2013 game against Purdue.
"This was one of the most fun games I have been a part of." Sarratt said. "I hope we keep that rolling."
It was a record breaking-night that did not go unnoticed by the Hoosier defense.
"Not since high school," defensive lineman Mikail Kamara joked of the high-scoring affair. "As long as we use this as a confidence boost, we will keep rolling as a team."
The Hoosiers look to rewrite more history next week when they travel to the Rose Bowl to take on UCLA, marking the first time since the 1968 Rose Bowl Game that Indiana will be playing in Pasadena. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
