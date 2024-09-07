It was an offensive explosion that was expected of Indiana playing against statistically the worst team in the FCS.

There was no doubt heading into Friday night's game against Western Illinois that Indiana would have their way offensively, but it was the parody of how many different Hoosiers scored in their 77-3 win.

The Hoosiers' 77 points surpassed a program record that stood for over a century. The previous record was a 76-0 victory over Franklin College on October 19th, 1901.

It was just the fifth time in Indiana's 137-year history that the team eclipsed 70 points and the first since Bo McMillian's Hoosiers beat Fort Knox 72-0 week one of the 1944 season.

"I was pleased that our team played with an edge and an attitude and at a high standard," Curt Cignetti said postgame. "It was a good night."