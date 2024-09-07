PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

9 different Hoosiers score in record breaking rout of Western Illinois

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Josh Pos • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@pos_josh

It was an offensive explosion that was expected of Indiana playing against statistically the worst team in the FCS.

There was no doubt heading into Friday night's game against Western Illinois that Indiana would have their way offensively, but it was the parody of how many different Hoosiers scored in their 77-3 win.

The Hoosiers' 77 points surpassed a program record that stood for over a century. The previous record was a 76-0 victory over Franklin College on October 19th, 1901.

It was just the fifth time in Indiana's 137-year history that the team eclipsed 70 points and the first since Bo McMillian's Hoosiers beat Fort Knox 72-0 week one of the 1944 season.

"I was pleased that our team played with an edge and an attitude and at a high standard," Curt Cignetti said postgame. "It was a good night."

Sep 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9)throws the ball before the game against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9)throws the ball before the game against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Memorial Stadium. (Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

The offense, led by Kurtis Rourke, scored on their first nine drives, including all six of their first-half drives. One of the touchdowns was to James Madison transfer Elijah Sarratt, who had high praise for his quarterback.

"It's always fun playing with (Rourke)," Sarratt said. "He was clicking on all cylinders."

All but one of Indiana's ten touchdowns were scored by different players. The nine different Hoosiers to score is believed to be a program record.

"(Indiana) just out-executed us," Western Illinois coach Joe Davis said postgame. "I think that was pretty apparent to any novice football fan from the jump, offensively and defensively."

The only Hoosier to score more than one touchdown was running back Justice Ellison, who had a touchdown in both halves.

Sep 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Memorial Stadium. (Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

As part of their record-breaking performance, Indiana set a new record for most total yards from scrimmage with 701, surpassing the previous benchmark of 692, set in a 2013 game against Purdue.

"This was one of the most fun games I have been a part of." Sarratt said. "I hope we keep that rolling."

It was a record breaking-night that did not go unnoticed by the Hoosier defense.

"Not since high school," defensive lineman Mikail Kamara joked of the high-scoring affair. "As long as we use this as a confidence boost, we will keep rolling as a team."

The Hoosiers look to rewrite more history next week when they travel to the Rose Bowl to take on UCLA, marking the first time since the 1968 Rose Bowl Game that Indiana will be playing in Pasadena. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

–––––

