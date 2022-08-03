NIL collective 'Hoosiers For Good' signs 11 deals for IU basketball players

First launched in April, the initial class allocated $470,000 to 14 IU athletes, perhaps most notably including Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. Now, with the addition of 10 men's basketball players and all four incoming freshmen on campus, 12 of 13 scholarship players on the roster are signed with the collective.

The allocation totals out to $425,000 and spans across both the men's and women's basketball programs, 10 for men's basketball and one women's basketball player.

Hoosiers For Good, the NIL collective that partners charitable Indiana organizations with IU student-athletes, announced 11 new deals for Indiana basketball players on Wednesday.

As part of their partnership, the athletes will complete in-person activities with their organizations. In turn, the charities and organizations thrive through their investments in the athletes and their work, enhancing the overall community.

Recognized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Hoosiers For Good is funded entirely by donors in which money is pooled to be facilitated to the athletes. utilizes the allocated money in order for athletes to make a positive impact in their communities. It is understood that the money is not allocated equally among the athletes in the class, but is instead distributed based on reach to their audience and their ability to impact the charity of their choosing.

Athletes that represent the organization are chosen because they "have an influential voice and are passionate about becoming community-minded leaders," the website says. While it is not only an incredible honor for the program and fantastic advertisement of the players the represent Indiana, but it can and should also be seen as a powerful recruiting tool amongst all IU sports.

In a time where NIL is used as a creative recruiting tool to ensure athletes are able to capitalize and get the most out of their college experience, organizations like Hoosiers For Good show that being of prominence and using your voice as an athlete can assure proper compensation from the moment they step foot on campus.

The full breakdown of athletes and their partnerships for the HFG summer '22 class is listed below:

- Kaleb Banks & Logan Duncomb -> Cancer Support Community South Central Indiana

- Jalen Hood-Schifino & Malik Reneau -> Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Indiana

- Tamar Bates & Miller Kopp -> YMCA of Monroe County

- Jordan Geronimo & CJ Gunn -> Warriors 4 Peace

- Trey Galloway -> LittleStar ABA Therapy Bloomington

- Xavier Johnson -> A Kid Again

- Sydney Parrish -> Riley Children's Foundation

Fans looking to donate to the collective can follow this link.