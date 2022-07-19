Nike EYBL Peach Jam: Indiana Target Stats and Scouting Notes
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
The Nike EYBL Peach Jam is finally underway with it also being the final live evaluation period where coaches can be out watching their recruiting targets. The live evaluation period begins on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
Below are stats and scouting notes of each Indiana target through the first four Nike EYBL sessions.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news