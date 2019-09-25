Indiana senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook has been selected as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy for his community service, excellence in the classroom and performance on the field.

Indiana senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook saw his name added to another honors list Wednesday, as the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced its semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

"Celebrating its 30th year, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership," IU Athletics said in its release Wednesday afternoon.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 30, and those finalists will travel to New York City for the NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10 for the winner to be declared. All finalists will receive a post-graduate scholarship of $18,000, and the winner will see his scholarship increased to $25,000.

Westbrook has been honored as an All-Academic Big Ten selection three times, has volunteered with Everybody Plays – a program that offers events to athletes with physical and mental disabilities, spent time as a Generosity Feeds volunteer, visited Hearthstone Health and takes part in the 2nd & 7 Foundation, which promotes reading by providing free books and positive role models to children in need.

Candidates for the awards must be seniors or graduate students in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Westbrook is a business marketing major and is on the Wuerffel Trophy and Senior Bowl Watch Lists.