Nick Sheridan out as Indiana offensive coordinator

Indiana announced on Sunday that Nick Sheridan will no longer serve as the program's offensive coordinator.

Sheridan was Indiana’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for two seasons. He coached the tight ends in 2019 and the quarterbacks in 2017 and 2018.

"I want to thank Nick for his work and commitment to our football program," Allen said. "He is a good football coach and a man of tremendous character, but we are in the need of a reset on the offensive side of the ball. We will begin our search for Nick's replacement immediately."

In order to make this change, Allen restructured his current contract. His annual salary will decrease $200,000 each year from 2022-25. Allen's contract will still run through the 2027 season.