Nick Sheridan out as Indiana offensive coordinator
Indiana announced on Sunday that Nick Sheridan will no longer serve as the program's offensive coordinator.
Sheridan was Indiana’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for two seasons. He coached the tight ends in 2019 and the quarterbacks in 2017 and 2018.
"I want to thank Nick for his work and commitment to our football program," Allen said. "He is a good football coach and a man of tremendous character, but we are in the need of a reset on the offensive side of the ball. We will begin our search for Nick's replacement immediately."
In order to make this change, Allen restructured his current contract. His annual salary will decrease $200,000 each year from 2022-25. Allen's contract will still run through the 2027 season.
On the season, Indiana scored just 21 touchdowns in 12 games. IU had just two touchdowns in its first four Big Ten games. It also had seven or less points in six games this year.
Quarterback play was ineffective all season. That unit threw for just 1,959 yards and nine touchdowns to 14 interceptions. They averaged 5.4 yards per attempts and just a 50.3 completion percentage. And, in five games, the Hoosiers failed to throw for 100 yards.
Running the ball wasn't any better. There was a 3.4 yard per carry average and only three games where the Hoosiers had a 100-yard rusher.
"We did not meet the standard that I expect from our football program, and that starts with me," Allen said. "This season was not acceptable and we will work to address it."
