Newfound comfort proving vital in Lander's increased role

Keegan Nickoson
Staff Writer


About an hour and a half before Sunday night's tip against Louisiana, Indiana put out a release stating Rob Phinisee wouldn't play after suffering a leg injury against St. John's.

With Trey Galloway already sidelined for an extended time with a broken wrist, it was assumed Khristian Lander would see more floor than customary, now add filling the role of a veteran point guard to Lander's shoulders too. The sophomore was ready.

"I knew I would have to step up this game and play some pretty big minutes. I just felt like the work that I've been putting in is paying off," Lander said. "I was comfortable. Cool, calm, and collected."

{{ article.author_name }}