As the spring portion of the 2021 football season comes to an end, programs across America, including Indiana, will see quite a few changes moving forward after the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel made several changes this week.

The biggest change to the rules comes in terms of overtime. Beginning immediately, all teams will be required to attempt a two-point conversion if they score a touchdown in the second overtime period, moving it up from the third overtime.

In addition, if a game reaches a third overtime, the game will be decided by a series of alternating two-point conversion attempts. The first time a team converts and its opponent does not, the game is over.

Here is the official NCAA announcement regarding the overtime rule changes for the 2021 college football season:

Teams will be required to run a 2-point conversion play after a touchdown when a game reaches a second overtime period. Previously, a 2-point attempt was required after the third overtime period.

Also, if the game reaches a third overtime, teams will run alternating 2-point plays, instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. This is a change from the previous rule, which started to use 2-point plays in the fifth overtime period.

This rules change is being made to limit the number of plays from scrimmage and bring the game to a quicker conclusion. Teams can still choose whether to kick the point after touchdown or run a 2-point conversion play during the first overtime period.

Indiana benefitted from a two-point conversion in overtime during the 2020 season in the opener against Penn State.

After a five-yard touchdown pass to Whop Philyor, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stretched the football out to the pylon and converted the two-point conversion attempt, lifting the Hoosiers to a 36-35 win.

In addition, rules were adjusted surrounding targeting, instant replay, duplicate numbers and pregame protocol.

For targeting, if a player is called for targeting for the first time, they will be allowed to remain on the sideline. The rest of the targeting rules remain intact.

When it comes to instant replay, the NCAA wants to limit video reviews to two minutes in length. In addition, if time has expired but a replay shows time should be added back onto the game clock, there must be three seconds remaining to restore time. If there is less than three seconds, the half or game is over.

Teammates can still share numbers as long as they are never on the field at the same time.

For pregame protocols, referees will now have jurisdiction an hour and a half before a game instead of an hour.

With those steps in place, the game may see additional changes, as the Football Oversight Committee has sent plans recommending major changes to preseason practices.

The recommendations call for a reduction in full-padded preseason practices from 21 to eight and the abolishment of collision drills like the Oklahoma Drill. In addition, teams would have only two scrimmages rather than three-and-a-half.

The recommendations are the result of a joint NCAA and Department of Defense study on concussions, which found that 72 percent of concussions happened during practices.

The recommendations have been sent to member institutions for feedback.