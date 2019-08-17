The day after top in-state defensive end target Deontae Craig announced his commitment to Iowa, the Hoosiers offered a new DE target.

The Indiana Hoosiers put a new offer on the table to a 2020 prospect on Saturday.

Lindehurst (N.Y.) defensive end Olasunkonmi Agunloye announced that he earned an offer from IU senior director of football recruiting Lee Wilbanks.



Agunloye's recruitment has blown up in the past couple of months, earning offers from the likes of Virginia, UCLA, Pittsburgh, Boston College, and Syracuse, in addition to many other FCS programs.

He is listed at 6-foot-6, 236-pounds is ranks as a 5.6 three-star recruit according to Rivals. Agunloye is also ranked as the No. 6 recruit in New York and the No. 46 strong side defensive end in the nation.

“Mostly what I am looking for in a college is academics,” Agunloye said about what he's looking for in a college. “I will need a good degree to fall back on with any college I go to. I will always have a back up plan."