 TheHoosier - New Hoosiers feel the energy in Assembly Hall following Hoosier Hysteria
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-04 13:35:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

New Hoosiers feel the energy in Assembly Hall following Hoosier Hysteria

Keegan Nickoson • TheHoosier
Staff Writer

Hoosier Hysteria was back on Saturday, Oct. 2, for the first time since 2019. This pep rally-style event foreshadows the coming basketball season and gives the fans the chance to see the players showcase their skills.

However, this year, the fans were showcasing their skills to the Indiana players that haven’t been able to experience a live crowd in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana has five newcomers and also an entire second-year class that has yet to play in Assembly Hall in front of fans.

The approximately 90-minute event gave fans a lot to look forward to in the upcoming year.

Xavier Johnson and Tamar Bates took part in their first Hoosier Hysteria on Saturday. (IU Athletics)
