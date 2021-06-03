NCAA passes waiver allowing on-court coaching by additional staff members

On Wednesday, the Division I Council Coordination Committee approved a waiver allowing two additional non-coaching staff members to be involved in on-court activities this summer.

It will be allowed during an eight-week session. However, no more than four coaches and non-coaching staff members combined can participate in these activities at any time. This will also allow the non-coaching staff members to participate in skill-instruction activities as practice players.

For Indiana, that means Brian Walsh, Benny Sander and Mike Stump, all part of the Indiana support staff, will most likely be involved with the new rule change.

But, it means someone like Thad Matta could theoretically be another voice on the court this summer.

"Again, great basketball mind," Mike Woodson said of Matta. "My ego has always been in tact in terms of being able to accept great basketball minds and what they are thinking. I think that’s healthy from a coaching standpoint and I think it can’t do nothing but help me as I move up the road and try to build this basketball team.

"I’m grateful that Thad is on board. Again we have to put a staff together and we’ll work towards that here in the next week or so."