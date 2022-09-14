The move is the first step for the NCAA in enforcing the transfer portal windows it ratified on Aug. 31. The new rule states that college football players can only enter the portal during two designated windows. The first starts "the day after championship selections are made," meaning Dec. 5 this year, and lasts 45 days. The second will be from May 1-15.

The NCAA on Wednesday informed schools to withdraw football players who have entered the transfer portal during the month of September from the portal, a source has confirmed to Rivals. Matt Zenitz of On3 first reported the news .

The transfer portal windows were created with the hope of stemming the number of players who left their teams and entered the portal mid-season as well as players leaving and joining rosters in the weeks leading up to the start of the season. Players who enter the portal during the transfer windows may commit to new schools at any time.

Despite the NCAA approving the transfer windows, 16 FBS players had entered the portal during the month of September. That included the likes of Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson, Clemson linebacker Sergio Allen and a pair of Vanderbilt freshmen in Daniel Martin and Maurice Edwards.

Those players will now be withdrawn from the portal and all other colleges made to cease recruiting contact with them until Dec. 5. Players who entered the portal prior to Aug. 31 may still be recruited.