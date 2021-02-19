NCAA allowing limited fan attendance at NCAA Tournament
It was announced on Friday that the NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at the 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, including all rounds and the Final Four.
The NCAA will allow up to 25 percent capacity for fans with physical distancing measures in place.
“We continue to use the knowledge we have gained over the season on how to conduct games in a safe environment,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “I want to thank our host universities and conferences, the Indiana State Health Department, and the leaders in the Marion, Monroe and Tippecanoe county health departments as they help make that possible.”
The event capacity will include all essential staff and family members of each team’s student-athletes and coaches, and a reduced number of fans.
This comes after the NCAA announced the entire NCAA Tournament would take place in the state of Indiana.
The tournament will be hosted by colleges such as IUPUI, Ball State, Butler, Indiana and Purdue as well as at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Indiana Convention Center will be used as a practice facility, with multiple courts set up inside.
Below is the full release from Indiana University, which announced it will allow 500 fans for all games played in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Bloomington, Indiana – After conversations between the NCAA and the Indiana University Medical Response Team, Indiana University plans to welcome up to 500 spectators for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship games played at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall March 18-20.
Indiana University’s plan, based on recommendations from the Medical Response Team, is consistent with the attendance policy at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during the 2020-2021 basketball season permitting immediate family members of participating players and staff members to attend the games. A limited number of seats will also be available for vaccinated medical personnel and first responders from Monroe County.
