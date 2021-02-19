It was announced on Friday that the NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at the 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, including all rounds and the Final Four.

The NCAA will allow up to 25 percent capacity for fans with physical distancing measures in place.

“We continue to use the knowledge we have gained over the season on how to conduct games in a safe environment,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “I want to thank our host universities and conferences, the Indiana State Health Department, and the leaders in the Marion, Monroe and Tippecanoe county health departments as they help make that possible.”

The event capacity will include all essential staff and family members of each team’s student-athletes and coaches, and a reduced number of fans.

This comes after the NCAA announced the entire NCAA Tournament would take place in the state of Indiana.