NBC's Big Push: The Big Ten's big bucks

The Big Ten’s current media rights are set to expire in 2023. What does this mean? It means that major networks will begin a bidding war for one of the most desirable packages in all of college sports.

With that being said, ESPN and Fox currently have the Big Ten’s media rights. However, NBC could be making a big push.

If a bidding war were to start between these networks (possibly CBS as well), the Big Ten could demand up to $1.1 billion annually according to some sources.

According to frontofficesports.com, a source said,

“If I’m ESPN or Fox, I’m looking over my shoulder because NBC is going to go hard after the Big Ten.” An NBC spokesperson told frontofficesports.com, “We don’t comment on specific strategies of our company, but we’re always interested in high-quality sports with wide appeal.”

CBS may also have strong interests in the Big Ten’s media rights as well.

With the conference’s current deal, they make about $440 million in annual rights fees from ESPN and Fox. The bidding of the rights for the Big Ten’s next deal could more than double that figure into the billions.

Once the Big Ten’s next deal is inked, it will join the ACC and SEC in having long-term media deals booked.