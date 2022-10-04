Class of 2024 top-30 wing Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy and Drive Nation AAU program took an official visit to Indiana last weekend, his first official visit.

McNeeley is a four-star prospect ranked No. 25 in the Rivals150 class of 2024 rankings and the No. 7 overall small forward in the class.

Indiana began to prioritize McNeeley this summer during the live periods and with its communication once the dead period ended on June 1. McNeeley averaged 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this summer for Drive Nation 17U. He shot 49 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three.

The four-star prospect took his visit with fellow Montverde teammate and four-star Indiana target Derik Queen as well.

McNeeley broke down his visit with TheHoosier.com, what stood out, the history of Indiana basketball, Mike Woodson, Montverde connection and more.