Indiana gets its NCAA Tournament underway on Friday night at 9:55 pm ET in the 4 vs 13 seed matchup against Kent State.

The Golden Flashes are an upset pick by many in the national media. They are 28-6 overall and have won 10 of their last 11 games.

The Hoosiers sit at 22-11 on the season but are just 4-4 in the last eight games.

TheHoosier.com talks with Rivals national analyst Travis Graf to get his insight on the Midwest Region and what Indiana's path looks like.