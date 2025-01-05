Myles Rice quietly leads the way as IU secures B1G road win over Penn State

Indiana secured a much-needed 77-71 road victory over Penn State on Sunday afternoon at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The win marked the Hoosiers' first true road victory of the season and their first Quad 1 win, a crucial boost for their NCAA Tournament aspirations.

While Oumar Ballo and Mackenzie Mgbako’s performances grabbed headlines, redshirt sophomore guard Myles Rice quietly emerged as the driving force behind the gritty victory.

Rice’s stat line—nine points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals—may not have stood out, but his +13 plus-minus, the best among Indiana’s guards, underscored his impact. Defensively, he played a pivotal role in limiting Penn State’s leading scorer, Ace Baldwin, to just 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting, including 0-of-6 from 3-point range.

“[Rice] is doing a fine job,” head coach Mike Woodson said. “He’s still learning, trying to figure me out and trying to figure out his teammates. It’s a day-to-day grind.”

Indiana opened the second half with urgency, orchestrating a 10-0 run that shifted the momentum. Mgbako accounted for eight of those points, but Rice’s contributions—both visible and intangible—set the tone.

Early in the second half, Rice secured a defensive rebound and pushed the ball up the court, forcing Penn State’s defense to collapse with a drive below the free-throw line. He then kicked the ball out to Mgbako, who attacked a scrambling closeout for a layup.

Moments later, Rice intercepted a long Penn State pass, saving the ball while falling out of bounds and sparking a fast break that ended with a Mgbako 3-pointer.

Although Rice was officially credited with just a steal and two points during that stretch, his hustle and decision-making were instrumental in building Indiana’s momentum.

“We started the half with a lot of energy, a lot of grit and a lot of toughness,” Mgbako said. “My teammates found the open player, and I was just knocking down shots when they came to me.”