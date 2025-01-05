Myles Rice quietly leads the way as IU secures B1G road win over Penn State

Indiana secured a much-needed 77-71 road victory over Penn State on Sunday afternoon at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The win marked the Hoosiers' first true road victory of the season and their first Quad 1 win, a crucial boost for their NCAA Tournament aspirations.
While Oumar Ballo and Mackenzie Mgbako’s performances grabbed headlines, redshirt sophomore guard Myles Rice quietly emerged as the driving force behind the gritty victory.
Rice’s stat line—nine points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals—may not have stood out, but his +13 plus-minus, the best among Indiana’s guards, underscored his impact. Defensively, he played a pivotal role in limiting Penn State’s leading scorer, Ace Baldwin, to just 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting, including 0-of-6 from 3-point range.
“[Rice] is doing a fine job,” head coach Mike Woodson said. “He’s still learning, trying to figure me out and trying to figure out his teammates. It’s a day-to-day grind.”
Indiana opened the second half with urgency, orchestrating a 10-0 run that shifted the momentum. Mgbako accounted for eight of those points, but Rice’s contributions—both visible and intangible—set the tone.
Early in the second half, Rice secured a defensive rebound and pushed the ball up the court, forcing Penn State’s defense to collapse with a drive below the free-throw line. He then kicked the ball out to Mgbako, who attacked a scrambling closeout for a layup.
Moments later, Rice intercepted a long Penn State pass, saving the ball while falling out of bounds and sparking a fast break that ended with a Mgbako 3-pointer.
Although Rice was officially credited with just a steal and two points during that stretch, his hustle and decision-making were instrumental in building Indiana’s momentum.
“We started the half with a lot of energy, a lot of grit and a lot of toughness,” Mgbako said. “My teammates found the open player, and I was just knocking down shots when they came to me.”
Despite building a 16-point lead midway through the second half, Indiana had to withstand a furious Penn State rally. The Nittany Lions trimmed the deficit to two points with less than two minutes remaining, but the Hoosiers leaned on Rice and fellow guard Trey Galloway to navigate the press and secure the win.
“It was critical that we were able to get the ball in bounds and not get trapped and get the ball up the floor and finish the game,” Woodson said.
Rice’s performance reflects his growth as Indiana’s point guard. After an inconsistent start to the season, he has steadily improved, limiting turnovers and enhancing his ability to create opportunities for his teammates.
“Great point guards, they figure out how to make players better around them,” Woodson said following Indiana’s season-opening win over SIUE. “I want [Rice] to play the right way and run our offense when he’s got the ball in his hands.”
As the season has gone on, Rice has continued to answer Woodson's challenge. He hasn't been perfect, but over the past two games—wins against Rutgers and Penn State—Rice has recorded seven assists to just three turnovers. His assist numbers could be even higher if not for missed open looks by some of his teammates.
With Rice providing steady leadership, the Hoosiers will look to build on their strong start to conference play in pursuit of their third NCAA Tournament appearance in the last four seasons.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board